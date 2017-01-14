Poynette woman pulled over after swerving between lanes on I 90/ - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Poynette woman pulled over after swerving between lanes on I 90/94

Posted: Updated:

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities say a Poynette woman faces her seventh OWI offense after she was arrested Saturday.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, dispatch got multiple calls around 5 p.m. from people reporting a vehicle was swerving in and out of lanes and driving down the middle of both lanes of traffic on I 90/94.

A trooper pulled over the vehicle in Sauk County and after a field sobriety test, authorities say Kristina Fahlgren, 51, was arrested for seventh offense OWI.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.