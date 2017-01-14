Poynette woman pulled over after swerving between lanes on I 90/94

MARATHON COUNTY (WKOW) --- They have one of the most stressful careers in law enforcement. And often it's a thankless job. This week, dispatchers are being recognized for their hard work during Dispatcher Appreciation Week. Jennifer Head has worked in the Marathon County Dispatch Center for nearly five years. During that time, she's dealt with a variety of difficult situations, ranging from overdoses to fires. “Somebody's calling you at a time they need it the most, a lot of ...