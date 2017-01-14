No. 1 Badgers "Fill The Bowl", sweep Huskies

Eric Thames homered in his club record-tying fifth straight game and the streaking Milwaukee Brewers turned back the Chicago Cubs 6-3 on Monday night.More >>
The Wisconsin Athletic Department showcased its student-athletes at the 2017 Buckinghams held at the Overture Center for the Arts in downtown Madison on Monday night.More >>
The hosts came up just short in the Edgewood Invitational boys golf tournament at Blackhawk Country Club. Eau Claire Memorial edged Edgewood by three strokes to take the team title. Eau Claire Memorial's Trevor Hudecek also took home individual medalist honors by shooting a 75 (+3). Middleton's Colin Butler shot a 76.More >>
Freshman Kaitlyn Menz threw a complete game and picked up her 18th win of the season. She dealt out two strikeouts but only allowed six hits and one run.More >>
Ryan Braun hit a go-ahead, two-run homer, Eric Thames added a solo shot for his fifth home run of the series and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 Sunday for their fifth win in six games.More >>
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points, rookie Malcolm Brogdon had 16 and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors 97-83 on Saturday in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.More >>
Despite resuming game one nearly 19 hours after it began, the Wisconsin softball team picked up a 5-2 win over Purdue in the first game of the series before falling, 5-4, to the Boilermakers in the second matchup of the day.More >>
Jesse Winker doubled home the go-ahead runs with his first major league hit, and the Cincinnati Reds overcame two more homers by Eric Thames for a 7-5 victory on Saturday, ending the Milwaukee Brewers' four-game winning streak.More >>
The game will resume on Saturday at 12 p.m. CT in the top of the fifth inning and the doubleheader will proceed as normal 20 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.More >>
President Donald Trump is planning to sign an executive order that seeks to make changes to a visa program that brings in high-skilled workers.More >>
The study looked at acres of parkland, number of gyms in the area and other data on running in those areas.More >>
President Donald Trump is reportedly planning a trip to the headquarters of Snap-on Tools in Kenosha Tuesday.More >>
CLEVELAND (AP) -- Cleveland's police chief says a manhunt is underway for a suspect that police say killed a man while streaming the homicide live on Facebook. Calvin Williams said Sunday that he's urging Steve Stephens to turn himself in and not to "do anymore harm to anybody." Police say Stephens broadcast the video live on the social media network. It was up for about three hours before it was removed. The suspect said in the video he has also killed more than a dozen ...More >>
CHICAGO (AP) -- United Airlines is changing a company policy and will no longer allow crew members to displace customers already onboard an airplane. The change comes after a passenger, Dr. David Dao, was dragged from a fully-booked United Express flight in Chicago because he refused to give up his seat to make room for crew members. Cellphone video of the incident sparked widespread outrage and created a public-relations nightmare for United. Under the change outlined in an interna...More >>
Product testing for the peas by the State of Florida found they were contaminated with listeria bacteria.More >>
Lakeside Foods, a Wisconsin based food producer, is voluntarily recalling nearly 1,600 bags of its 16 oz. Season's Choice Brand frozen peas.More >>
After lots of anticipation and hours of watching the web stream, April Giraffe at the Animal Adventure Park in New York state is having her baby calf.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker is set to sign into law a bill that would legalize possession of a marijuana extract used to treat seizures.More >>
Crews in Clark County were able to put out a fire at the famous Bellagio Hotel and Casino late Thursday night.More >>
Doctors in Wisconsin say influenza is still widespread, even though it peaked several weeks ago.More >>
