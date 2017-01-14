Advocates for people with disabilities protest repeal of Obamaca - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Advocates for people with disabilities protest repeal of Obamacare in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Activists came out Saturday night in protest, hoping to send a message to House Speaker Paul Ryan to not repeal Obamacare.

Members of ADAPT, a grass roots program that organizes campaigns to fight for people with disabilities, gathered outside Ryan's church in Janesville.

The group says the Affordable Care Act bans discrimination against people with preexisting conditions, and has policies allowing people with disabilities to avoid staying in nursing homes.

"I'm not sure what any American with or without a disability can find as a good thing in repealing an act that has guaranteed many of us a place to live in our own homes. We didn't have that before this act," says Roxan Perez, with ADAPT.

The group plans to hold a series of gatherings in Janesville, focused on getting their message out to Paul Ryan.

