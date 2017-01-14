Advocates for people with disabilities protest repeal of Obamacare in Janesville

Captured fugitive Joseph Jakubowski clashed with a Rock County court commissioner Monday, as he was charged with three felony charges connected to the burglary of a Janesville gun storeMore >>
Captured fugitive Joseph Jakubowski clashed with a Rock County court commissioner Monday, as he was charged with three felony charges connected to the burglary of a Janesville gun storeMore >>
Madison police tell 27 News the woman killed while walking in downtown Madison Saturday night was a UW-Madison student.More >>
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office says Wenxin Huai, 24, was the student killed while walking in downtown Madison Saturday night.More >>
The UW Madison family is mourning the loss of one of its own. Madison police said Wenxin Huai was hit along the 400 block of S. Park Street near West Washington Avenue Saturday night.More >>
The UW Madison family is mourning the loss of one of its own. Madison police said Wenxin Huai was hit along the 400 block of S. Park Street near West Washington Avenue Saturday night.More >>
UW-Madison police have given the all-clear on campus.More >>
UW-Madison police have given the all-clear on campus.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Just in time for both severe weather season and severe weather awareness week in Wisconsin Dane County is making sure it's emergency preparedness plan is in place.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Just in time for both severe weather season and severe weather awareness week in Wisconsin Dane County is making sure it's emergency preparedness plan is in place.More >>
A jury was picked and the murder trial against Dennis Hassel began Monday afternoon at the Dane County Courthouse.More >>
A jury was picked and the murder trial against Dennis Hassel began Monday afternoon at the Dane County Courthouse.More >>
A child has been transported to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car.More >>
A child has been transported to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car.More >>
Madison police tell 27 News the woman killed while walking in downtown Madison Saturday night was a UW-Madison student.More >>
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office says Wenxin Huai, 24, was the student killed while walking in downtown Madison Saturday night.More >>
Severe weather season is here: a time when emergency management officials are ready to respond to a natural disaster, if needed. This year, the state has a brand-new emergency operations center, bringing resources together to help people in need after a tornado or flooding.More >>
Severe weather season is here: a time when emergency management officials are ready to respond to a natural disaster, if needed. This year, the state has a brand-new emergency operations center, bringing resources together to help people in need after a tornado or flooding.More >>
Sorrell A. Gilmore failed to return to the jail Saturday night after being released for his approved job early that morning.More >>
Sorrell A. Gilmore failed to return to the jail Saturday night after being released for his approved job early that morning.More >>
The church pastor says the dinner is always open to anyone, whether they're in need of a meal or just don't want to be alone for Easter dinner.More >>
For the 35th year, the First United Methodist Church in Madison has opened its doors for a free Easter meal to anyone who wants it.More >>
President Donald Trump is reportedly planning a trip to the headquarters of Snap-on Tools in Kenosha Tuesday.More >>
President Donald Trump is reportedly planning a trip to the headquarters of Snap-on Tools in Kenosha Tuesday.More >>
CHICAGO (AP) -- United Airlines is changing a company policy and will no longer allow crew members to displace customers already onboard an airplane. The change comes after a passenger, Dr. David Dao, was dragged from a fully-booked United Express flight in Chicago because he refused to give up his seat to make room for crew members. Cellphone video of the incident sparked widespread outrage and created a public-relations nightmare for United. Under the change outlined in an interna...More >>
CHICAGO (AP) -- United Airlines is changing a company policy and will no longer allow crew members to displace customers already onboard an airplane. The change comes after a passenger, Dr. David Dao, was dragged from a fully-booked United Express flight in Chicago because he refused to give up his seat to make room for crew members. Cellphone video of the incident sparked widespread outrage and created a public-relations nightmare for United. Under the change outlined in an interna...More >>
MARATHON COUNTY (WKOW) --- They have one of the most stressful careers in law enforcement. And often it's a thankless job. This week, dispatchers are being recognized for their hard work during Dispatcher Appreciation Week. Jennifer Head has worked in the Marathon County Dispatch Center for nearly five years. During that time, she's dealt with a variety of difficult situations, ranging from overdoses to fires. “Somebody's calling you at a time they need it the most, a lot of ...More >>
MARATHON COUNTY (WKOW) --- They have one of the most stressful careers in law enforcement. And often it's a thankless job. This week, dispatchers are being recognized for their hard work during Dispatcher Appreciation Week. Jennifer Head has worked in the Marathon County Dispatch Center for nearly five years. During that time, she's dealt with a variety of difficult situations, ranging from overdoses to fires. “Somebody's calling you at a time they need it the most, a lot of ...More >>