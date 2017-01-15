With more steps being taken to repeal Obamacare, anxiety grows among those who rely on it

MADISON (WKOW) -- As republicans in Congress take the first steps in repealing the Affordable Care Act, anxiety is growing among those who rely on the legislation for health coverage.

Alexa DeBoth, a recent UW-Madison graduate, is one of them.

"[Repealing ACA] would definitely be devastating," said DeBoth, who relies on her parent's private health insurance for coverage after she lost the insurance provided by her former employer. "I really want to be sure that I'm able to access good health care before I really need it."

As Congress continues to move forward in repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, DeBoth still wonders about the future of her health care.

"I would need to make the decision between going into the emergency room for a costly visit or visiting my primary doctor for a check up," DeBoth said.

One of the big reasons many Republicans have made repealing the law a priority is to try and fight increasing insurance premium costs

"In Wisconsin, people getting insurance on an individual market have seen their premiums double and triple," said Republican U.S. senator Ron Johnson.

Senator Johnson also notes what republicans are looking to achieve is to "replace and repair" the ACA by not pulling out the entire plan, rather just the parts they don't think are currently working.

Right now, no concrete plan has been brought forth as to what they will replace the current healthcare law with.

Regardless of that replacement plan, DeBoth worries she won't be covered without all parts of the ACA.

"If the Affordable Care Act, was no longer in effect, I wouldn't have health insurance and it's really that simple," DeBoth said

According to the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Wisconsin's uninsured rate has dropped by 38 percent since the Affordable Care Act was enacted.

The deadline to sign up for health care in the federal marketplace is January 31st.