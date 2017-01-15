Veteran firefighter's invention aimed at preventing death from disorientation

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- An Eau Claire firefighter veteran launched a Kickstarter campaign for a compass that could save disoriented firefighters battling a blaze.

Jeff Dykes started his company, Northern Star Fire, after winning Eau Claire's Economic Development Corporation Idea Challenge in 2014. His invention, The Northern Star, also advanced as a semi-finalist in the Verizon Wireless Powerful Answers Award competition.

The Northern Star goes inside a firefighter's oxygen mask, and the compass with illuminated directions can be turned on by just double-tapping the mask. Dykes said with more than 20 years of firefighting experience, he wanted to create something to help lower the line-of-duty deaths. The U.S. Fire Service says on average, 100 firefighters die in action per year, and disorientation is a leading cause.

"It's really a zero-visibility condition," Dykes said. "You literally can't see your hand in front of your face. You get in there. You're feeling around, and you really have no directional guidance whatsoever, so The Northern Star gives you the opportunity to orientate yourself in a zero visibility condition with cardinal direction."

Dykes' Kickstarter launched January 12, and it will end Friday, February 10. Northern Star Fire hoped to raise $75,000 to finalize prototypes and start production by mid-April. Dykes hoped those who pledge will buy a Northern Star to donate to local fire departments. During the Kickstarter campaign, they are being sold for $99.

"Our whole goal here is not to set the world on fire and make a ton of money" Dykes said. "It is basically to get this product into the mass of firefighters and make the firefighter safer and to make the fire service as a whole safer. The firefighters will be able to find the citizens faster in those zero visibility conditions if in fact their house were to catch on fire."

More information about the campaign can be found on Northern Star Fire LLC's website.