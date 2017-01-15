Rep. Mark Pocan announces he won't attend Trump's inauguration

MADISON (WKOW) -- Congressman Mark Pocan (D-WI-2) says he won't be at Donald Trump's inauguration, citing the classified reports on Russian hacks into the election and Trump's tweets to Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.).

Pocan's tweet said "After reading classified Russian hacking doc & @ realDonaldTrump offensive tweets to @ repjohnlewis I will not be attending the Inauguration." It then included a further statement. "I was planning on attending the Inauguration on Friday out of respect for the office of President, while still making it back home on Saturday to attend the Women's March in Madison. However, after long consideration based on reading the Classified document on Russian hacking and the Trump candidacy on Thursday, the handling of his conflicts about a national hero Rep. John Lewis, I am no longer attending the event. At minimum, it's time for Donald Trump to start acting like President Trump, not an immature, undignified reality star with questionable friends and a Twitter addiction. I hope for better, but will not hold my breath."

This comes after Rep. John Lewis had announced he wouldn't be attending, following a Twitter spat with the President-elect.