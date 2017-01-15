One man seriously hurt in snowmobile crash on Fox Lake - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

One man seriously hurt in snowmobile crash on Fox Lake

FOX LAKE TOWNSHIP (WKOW) -- One man is seriously hurt after a snowmobile crash on Fox Lake Sunday morning. 

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says just before 7:30 a.m., someone called 911 and told dispatchers he saw his friend leave the Blackhawk Trail Boat Landing and lose control. The snowmobile rolled over and the driver was ejected. 

The driver, 31-year-old Cory Chase of Lodi, was seriously hurt. Chase was taken by Med Flight to UW Hospital. 

Deputies say they don't believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. 

