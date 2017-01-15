Janesville Police looking for man who stole speakers - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Janesville Police looking for man who stole speakers

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville Police are looking for a man they say stole speakers from Target on Monday, January 9. 

Officials say the suspect drove off in a white Pontiac with tinted windows. 

Janesville Police say if you may know who or where the man is, you're asked to call them at (608) 755-3100, Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636, or submit tips anonymously through the free P3 tips app on your smartphone. 

