Janesville Police looking for man who stole speakers

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville Police are looking for a man they say stole speakers from Target on Monday, January 9.

Officials say the suspect drove off in a white Pontiac with tinted windows.

Janesville Police say if you may know who or where the man is, you're asked to call them at (608) 755-3100, Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636, or submit tips anonymously through the free P3 tips app on your smartphone.