Statement from Feld Entertainment regarding final performances of circus

Madison Police announced the arrest of 32-year-old Kong Vang of Madison in connection to a fatal crash Saturday.More >>
Captured fugitive Joseph Jakubowski clashed with a Rock County court commissioner Monday, as he was charged with three felony charges connected to the burglary of a Janesville gun storeMore >>
Madison police tell 27 News the woman killed while walking in downtown Madison Saturday night was a UW-Madison student.More >>
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office says Wenxin Huai, 24, was the student killed while walking in downtown Madison Saturday night.More >>
A maintenance worker at the U.S. Capitol has died after a large tree branch fell on top of him.More >>
UW-Madison police have given the all-clear on campus.More >>
An Arizona man has pleaded guilty to a hacking charge in a cyberattack two years ago that interrupted communications equipment for emergency workers in Madison, Wisconsin.More >>
A Milwaukee man recently died from a chemical used to tranquilize elephants.More >>
Hundreds from across the country gathered in Sparta to lay a fallen Wisconsin state patrol trooper to rest Monday.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Just in time for both severe weather season and severe weather awareness week in Wisconsin Dane County is making sure it's emergency preparedness plan is in place.More >>
The UW Madison family is mourning the loss of one of its own. Madison police said Wenxin Huai was hit along the 400 block of S. Park Street near West Washington Avenue Saturday night.More >>
A jury was picked and the murder trial against Dennis Hassel began Monday afternoon at the Dane County Courthouse.More >>
Captured fugitive Joseph Jakubowski clashed with a Rock County court commissioner Monday, as he was charged with three felony charges connected to the burglary of a Janesville gun storeMore >>
A child has been transported to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car.More >>
