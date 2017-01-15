Missing Rock County man found deceased in Grant County

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- An 84-year-old old man who'd been missing from the Town of Beloit for nearly two weeks has been found dead.

Town of Beloit Police Chief Ronald Northrop, Jr. says the family of Stuart Austin has been notified that his body was found in a remote, wooded area in Grant County Sunday morning. A fisherman called authorities after locating him near his car in the area of the Wisconsin River on Lake River Road off of Highway 133.

There is no indication of foul play.

Chief Northrop tells 27 News Mr. Austin’s vehicle became stuck off the roadway and he had run out of gas. He says the elderly man likely tried to get out and walk for help, but appears to have succumbed to the elements.



"It's hard for us, it's hard for us, too, there wasn't a day that I didn't come home and pray and hope for a different outcome," Northrop says.

An autopsy has been scheduled by the Grant County Coroner's Office.

The chief says authorities from Rock, Green and Dane Counties had distributed fliers at farms throughout southern Wisconsin as late as Friday evening in continuing to search for the missing man.

