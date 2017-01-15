Baraboo community saddened by Ringling Brothers closure

Henry Vilas Zoo now offers Zoo Sleepovers. Families (ages 5 and up) or groups can reserve a spot to spend a night at the zoo.More >>
Deputies say a fire that burned down a hay barn outside of Cambridge started from the burning of construction materials.More >>
Madison Police announced the arrest of 32-year-old Kong Vang of Madison in connection to a fatal crash Saturday.More >>
Madison police are investigating a reported robbery at a pizza shop on the city's east side.More >>
The Madison Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened Tuesday night.More >>
Ross Cotter-Brown was sentenced Tuesday after family members of the two victims spoke outMore >>
Mullins Cheese is stepping up, as dozens of dairy farmers across the state fear for the future of their business.More >>
Madison Police announced the arrest of 32-year-old Kong Vang of Madison in connection to a fatal crash Saturday.More >>
Madison Police say the Subway on Watts Road was robbed Monday night. Police say the suspect stole cash from the register. An employee told officers that the masked man pointed a handgun at him during the holdup.More >>
UW-Madison police have given the all-clear on campus.More >>
An Arizona man has pleaded guilty to a hacking charge in a cyberattack two years ago that interrupted communications equipment for emergency workers in Madison, Wisconsin.More >>
A Milwaukee man recently died from a chemical used to tranquilize elephants.More >>
Hundreds from across the country gathered in Sparta to lay a fallen Wisconsin state patrol trooper to rest Monday.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Just in time for both severe weather season and severe weather awareness week in Wisconsin Dane County is making sure it's emergency preparedness plan is in place.More >>
The UW Madison family is mourning the loss of one of its own. Madison police said Wenxin Huai was hit along the 400 block of S. Park Street near West Washington Avenue Saturday night.More >>
