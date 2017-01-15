Baraboo community saddened by Ringling Brothers closure

UPDATE (WKOW) -- In the wake of the announcement that the greatest show on earth would end by this summer, community members from the birthplace of the Ringling Brothers circus are saddened by its closure.

The 146-year-old circus began in Baraboo, since then, the community has thrived off the circuses' success.

Executive Director of Circus World Museum Scott O'Donnell says the closure of the circus doesn't necessarily mean the end of the art form.

"It's one of the wonderful things about the circus, it's a very nimble art form, it always adapts and it always changes and I think it always will," said O'Donnell, who plans on continuing to preserve the legacy of the circus through thousands of artifacts and memorabilia at the museum.

Another Baraboo museum director, Greg DeSanto, who runs the International Clown Hall of Fame, used to travel for the Ringling Brothers circus for ten years.

"I fell in love with the circus, I lived on a circus train and I got to travel the whole country," said DeSanto, who performed for the circus as a clown. "It's really sad, cause I never thought a 146-year-old tradition would go away."

In May of last year, the company removed elephants from the shows after complaints from animal rights activists.

"Attendance really dropped for the brand when they made the decision to retire their elephants," said O'Donnell.

City of Baraboo Mayor Mike Palm says the city will continue to keep the Ringling Brothers legacy alive through several landmarks; such as the Al Ringling Theater, their various mansions across the city, and the Circus World Museum.

"With the closing of the traveling shows, our mission becomes all that much more important," said Mayor Palm.

Still, the closure remains a bit of a shock for those were close to the circus.

"We always thought as maybe we would go back as we got older like it was always there, it was always going to be there and it's not going to be there anymore," said DeSantos.

The circus will have its final shows on the east coast.

So far, there has been no talk of bringing the circus back to Wisconsin for any performances.

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Officials at the Circus World Museum, the former headquarters and winter home of the Ringling Brothers circus, say even though Ringling Brothers' operations will cease in May, their operation in Baraboo will continue to operate.

The museum will open again for the season in April of this year and remain open until Halloween.

The organization posted the following statement on its FaceBook site:

From Circus World in Baraboo, WI: on the very grounds where the five Ringling brothers dreamed, labored, built and exported their brand throughout America… we are profoundly saddened by the news that this traditional entertainment giant will cease to exist after May 2017. While the current brand might not be on the road after May, Circus World will continue to celebrate the Ringling Bros dreams here in Baraboo.

First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are for the hundreds of artists, crew, musicians and talented people working behind the scenes, who have dedicated their lives to bringing joy to families across America, and who will now find themselves out of work. They are circus folk so they will survive and prosper but their world got more challenging with this news.

We understand this also had to be a very difficult and heart-re wrenching decision for the Feld family; custodians of the brand since 1967. It is a brand that began in Delavan, WI with the first incarnation of a circus associated with American icon P. T. Barnum, and was further emboldened when the Ringling Bros. of Baraboo purchased The Greatest Show On Earth, and then later combined their show with it to create the largest tented circus of all time.

After 146 years of instilling wonder, excitement and awe in children of all ages, Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus will transition to the pantheon of important institutions whose legacy Circus World celebrates. With this announcement, our resolve is greater than ever to preserve the magnificent legacy of the circus.

We firmly believe that the circus is a valid, relevant, and important form of entertainment for today’s audiences. It offers an opportunity to laugh at the antics of the clowns, marvel at the drama of daring human feats, be amazed by astounding animals and dazzled by the production, music, and costumes. To paraphrase Al Ringling, people need the circus to help them forget their day to day worries and the circus affords them the opportunity to imagine a 'better and more magical world.

At Circus World our mission remains the same… to faithfully honor the circus... past, present and future. We invite the world to visit Circus World and ALL the circuses that remain out there bringing happiness to children of all ages. We continue to celebrate the families of artists and countless others who have dedicated themselves for generations to bringing dreams to life. We continue to savor the taste of cotton candy and laugh at the clowns. America needs us more than ever … so proudly forward we go! Yes Circus World is still open and will remain so welcoming guests through our doors and under our big top. While the Ringling Bros started their circus here, we have no direct association with the current brand.

We are instead a living history museum of the Wisconsin Historical Society. Come experience the great American tradition of the circus!