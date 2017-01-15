Madison street crews prepare for icy roads through Monday mornin - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison street crews prepare for icy roads through Monday morning

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
MADISON (WKOW) -- The winter storm that's expected to begin overnight Sunday will have Madison City street crews out in full force. 

Streets Superintendent Chris Kelly says his division will work 32 teams to maintain salt routes on the main, major thoroughfares, Madison Metro bus routes and roads around schools and hospitals.

He says sand trucks will also be spreading material for traction on residential streets but those areas will likely be more slick than the main roadways.

Kelly wants to remind people to drive slowly, stay alert and be patient.

While this storm is expected to change into to liquid rain later Monday, air and pavement temperatures will be hovering around freezing, so slick areas could develop as damp sections of road freeze for the evening commute.

Kelly says they'll adjust operations, if necessary, "to whatever the weather gives us."

He says future updates will be provided as conditions merit. 

