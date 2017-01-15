MLK breakfast highlights outstanding student achievements

MADISON (WKOW) -- A special breakfast Sunday morning honored Martin Luther King, Jr ahead of MLK day and also recognized the work of some local students.

The MLK Youth Recognition Breakfast at Edgewood High School is in its 33rd year. Organizers recognize students doing great things, including the outstanding young person.

Coordinators say it's a great way to get the community involved in shaping the lives of young people.

"This is an opportunity for us to encourage people to dream; to have big dreams, and many of the kids here are dreaming to be engineers, are dreaming to be doctors, and lawyers, and we have over 900 people here supporting the families and supporting the schools," says Dr. Ruben Anthony, president & CEO of Urban League of Greater Madison.

The annual event is a partnership between Edgewood High School and the Urban League, an organization helping support young people.