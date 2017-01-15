Athletes fly high in annual ski jumping tournament

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of fearless skiers are showing off their skills in a unique competition that's been going on in Madison for decades.

The Blackhawk Ski Club's athletes were flying high Sunday for their annual ski jump tournament.

"Ski jumps come in all different sizes, and so you graduate up through the different sizes of ski jumps, up until your in the Olympic-sized jumps," says former Olympic athlete Dave Norby.



This is the 70th annual event.

"The best thing about coaching is seeing the kids improve," says jump coach Shawn Arneson. "These kids start out at five meter hills, and the next thing you know they are going off the sixty meter hill here. So it's great to see their progress, and we have some great talent here, and we've had great talent in the past."



But learning the sport has to come with a bit of courage.

"A hill like this, that's sixty meters, the first time is definitely... I'd say fear. Walking up is definitely a scary thing, but it's getting up there and realizing that so many other people have done this, they are all there to support you, so no matter what you'll be OK," says jumper Noah Pollard.

