Off the boot of Crosby, Packers punch their tickets to the NFC Championship

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are headed to the NFC championship game for the first time since the 2014 season after a thrilling finish in Dallas. It was the first major upset of the NFL as the Dallas Cowboys, the top seed in the NFC, fell 34-31 to the Packers. The Cowboys have won just two playoff games since 1996.

The big play in Green Bay's game-winning drive was a 35-yard completion from Aaron Rodgers to Jared Cook on a third-and-20 situation. Mason Crosby boomed a 51-yard field goal at the final gun to send the Packers to the NFC title game against Atlanta. The Cowboys (13-4) rallied twice, first from 18 points down and again after the Packers went up 31-28 with 1:33 left on a 56-yard field goal by Crosby.

Rodgers threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns as the 12-6 Packers won their eighth straight. The Cowboys finished 13-4.

The Packers will visit Atlanta in Rodgers' third NFC title game.