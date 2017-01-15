Middleton man arrested after road rage incident involving a gun - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Middleton man arrested after road rage incident involving a gun

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A Middleton man is in custody after a road rage incident involving a gun.

According to the Middleton Police Department, a man was walking his dog in the intersection of Donna Drive and Park Street around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when he was nearly hit by a vehicle. Andrew Bilek, 22, was inside the car driven by his girlfriend and got out to confront the victim.

The two got into a fight and Bilek, who police say was intoxicated, got a gun from the vehicle and pointed it at the victim. Police say the man was able to get the gun away and someone passing by called for help. 

Authorities say Bilek was arrested and faces charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, reckless use of a weapon while intoxicated and disorderly conduct while armed. 

