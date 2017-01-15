Hot-shooting Hawks top Giannis, Bucks 111-98

The Badgers will be hosting the 2018 NCAA Cross Country Championship at Thomas Zimmer Championship Course. UW Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Mick Byrne announced the successful bid on Tuesday.More >>
The Wisconsin Athletic Department showcased its student-athletes at the 2017 Buckinghams held at the Overture Center for the Arts in downtown Madison on Monday night.More >>
Freshman Kaitlyn Menz threw a complete game and picked up her 18th win of the season. She dealt out two strikeouts but only allowed six hits and one run.More >>
Despite resuming game one nearly 19 hours after it began, the Wisconsin softball team picked up a 5-2 win over Purdue in the first game of the series before falling, 5-4, to the Boilermakers in the second matchup of the day.More >>
The game will resume on Saturday at 12 p.m. CT in the top of the fifth inning and the doubleheader will proceed as normal 20 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.More >>
Mullins Cheese is stepping up, as dozens of dairy farmers across the state fear for the future of their business.More >>
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi confirmed to 27 News he is not planning to run for governor in 2018, adding in a Tuesday interview he thinks he can have more of an impact continuing serving as Dane County's executive rather than working with what he called an "extremely dysfunctional" state government.More >>
Good thing cattle weren't near an accident Tuesday morning in Shelby, North Carolina or they may have broke through a fence.More >>
A maintenance worker at the U.S. Capitol has died after a large tree branch fell on top of him.More >>
President Donald Trump is planning to sign an executive order that seeks to make changes to a visa program that brings in high-skilled workers.More >>
The study looked at acres of parkland, number of gyms in the area and other data on running in those areas.More >>
President Donald Trump is reportedly planning a trip to the headquarters of Snap-on Tools in Kenosha Tuesday.More >>
CLEVELAND (AP) -- Cleveland's police chief says a manhunt is underway for a suspect that police say killed a man while streaming the homicide live on Facebook. Calvin Williams said Sunday that he's urging Steve Stephens to turn himself in and not to "do anymore harm to anybody." Police say Stephens broadcast the video live on the social media network. It was up for about three hours before it was removed. The suspect said in the video he has also killed more than a dozen ...More >>
CHICAGO (AP) -- United Airlines is changing a company policy and will no longer allow crew members to displace customers already onboard an airplane. The change comes after a passenger, Dr. David Dao, was dragged from a fully-booked United Express flight in Chicago because he refused to give up his seat to make room for crew members. Cellphone video of the incident sparked widespread outrage and created a public-relations nightmare for United. Under the change outlined in an interna...More >>
Product testing for the peas by the State of Florida found they were contaminated with listeria bacteria.More >>
Lakeside Foods, a Wisconsin based food producer, is voluntarily recalling nearly 1,600 bags of its 16 oz. Season's Choice Brand frozen peas.More >>