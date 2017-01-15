Hot-shooting Hawks top Giannis, Bucks 111-98 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

ATLANTA (AP) -- Kent Bazemore scored 24 points, Mike Dunleavy added 20 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 111-98 on Sunday.
   Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 33 points and was a tough matchup in the paint for Milwaukee, which dropped 2 1/2 games behind the fourth-place Hawks in the Eastern Conference.
   Atlanta has won eight of nine. The Bucks have dropped three of five.
   Dunleavy, in his second game since arriving in a trade last week with Cleveland, had his first 20-point performance since a first-round playoff game for Chicago on April 30, 2015.
   Antetokounmpo has scored at least 30 points in eight games in a breakout season.

