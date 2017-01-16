Fun activities to keep you busy during the winter months

MADISON (WKOW) -- Winter in Wisconsin brings many fun activities and vacation ideas both inside and out in the snow.

On Monday, Kristina LeVan from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism joined us to give us a few ideas.

For an action-packed winter activity with no skills required, look no further than snow tubing. Cascade Mountain in Portage is a high-tech tubing operation with 10 snowy chutes and a surface lift that takes tubers back to the top of the hill. Cascade Mountain recently underwent a $9 million expansion and also offers downhill skiing on 44 runs and a full-facility terrain park for snowboarders.

Christmas Mountain Village in Wisconsin Dells also offers snow tubing. Hit the hill after dark on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights for Cyber Tubing, which takes traditional tubing to the extreme with runs accompanied by upbeat music, color-changing LED lights, lasers, black lights and more!

If staying indoors is more to your liking, you can’t miss a winter getaway to the Wisconsin Dells and its multitude of indoor waterparks. It might be below zero outside, but you’ll feel like you’re on a tropical getaway at these 86-degree heated indoor waterparks.

The Wisconsin Dells is the Waterpark Capitol of the World, so no matter where you stay you’re sure to have a great time.

Before making your travel arrangements, be sure to check the Snow Conditions Report at TravelWisconsin.com. The Snow Conditions Report is the most comprehensive and timely report available, guiding winter sports enthusiasts through a season of skiing, snowboarding and snowmobiling. The interactive map shows the snowfall amount and quality in all 72 counties, and also tracks the snow conditions for ski slopes, ski trails and snowmobiling routes across the state.