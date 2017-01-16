UPDATE: Winter Weather Advisory extended until noon for parts of southern WI

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The National Weather Service has extended the Winter Weather Advisory until Tuesday at noon for our north and western counties including Dodge, Columbia, Sauk, Richland, Crawford, Grant. Juneau, Adams, Green Lake, and Marquette.

Hazards include freezing drizzle causing slippery travel along with the possibility of downed trees and power lines.

However, slippery travel is still possible for Madison and areas to the south.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The National Weather Service has extended the Winter Weather Advisory into Tuesday morning for southern Wisconsin.

The advisory expires at different times in certain counties. Here's the breakdown:

6 AM -- Dane, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Rock, Walworth

9 AM -- Columbia, Dodge, Green Lake, Marquette, Sauk

NOON -- Adams, Crawford, Grant, Juneau, Richland

The advisory was issued due to icy roads and sidewalks. The National Weather Service says ice is not expected on elevated surfaces, but pavements temperatures will remain below freezing, resulting in hazardous travel on area roads.

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect until 12:00 p.m. Tuesday for the following counties: Grant, Crawford, Richland, Juneau and Adams, where freezing rain and ice is still possible.

The 27 Storm Track meteorologist says counties south of the Winter Weather Advisory line can expect scattered rain showers through early Tuesday morning.