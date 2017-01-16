Other Closings/Cancellations Monday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some daycare centers are also closing Monday because of inclement weather. There are also events being cancelled. Here is a list of the agencies besides school districts that are closed January 16.

BELOIT

Beloit Area Community Health Center has a late start Monday, no meal service

BROOKLYN

Heart of Brooklyn Day Care is closed Monday

CAMBRIDGE

Cambridge Community Activities Center is closed Monday

COLUMBUS

Columbus Area Senior Center will be closed Monday. This includes the ADRC congregate and meal deliveries.

DANE COUNTY (MISC.)

All sites of Reach Dane are closed Monday

DEERFIELD

Kids Count Inc. is closed Monday

EVANSVILLE

Creekside Place closed Monday morning (Evansville Community Center)

MADISON

Greenway Station Shopping Center closing at 4:30 p.m.

Attic Angel Community - Continuing Education Class Cancelled

Kids Campus Learning & Creativity Center is closed Monday

MLK Day of Service at the Discovery Building Cancelled

MIDDLETON

Primrose School of Middleton closes at 11:30 a.m. Monday

OREGON

Journey Above Childcare Center

SUN PRAIRIE

Colonial Club Senior Center is closed Monday

VERONA

Verona Senior Center is closed Monday (Home Delivery Meal Program Cancelled)

WAUNAKEE

Waunakee Senior Center is closed Monday

For a list of school closings and cancellations, click here.