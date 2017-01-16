People without power after stolen car hits power pole - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

People without power after stolen car hits power pole

TOWN OF DUNKIRK (WKOW) -- Some people are without power in Dane County after a stolen car hit a power pole.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says at about 3 a.m. Monday, deputies tried to pull over a car that was listed as stolen.  The car took off on Highway N near Highway B in the Town of Pleasant Springs.  The car went off the road and hit a power pole at Hogie Road in the Town of Dunkirk. Three people got out of the car and ran away. But eventually, three juvenile suspects were taken into custody and face multiple charges.

Officials say some people in the area are without power, but they expect the power to be back on by 8:30 a.m.

