Isthmus Beer and Cheese Fest - A perfect pairing

MADISON (WKOW) -- Everything you’ve come to enjoy about Isthmus Beer & Cheese Fest returns to the Alliant Energy Center on Saturday, January 21st.

On Tuesday, Rebecca Jaworski and Corey Wehling stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the annual event.

Tickets are on sale now for this warm and happy celebration in the midst of your bleak Wisconsin winter. Meet and mingle with brewers and cheese makers from around the state (and beyond) and sample hundreds of delicious creations.

General admission tickets grant festival entry from 2:00-6:00 p.m. and include unlimited sampling and an Isthmus Beer & Cheese Fest tasting glass. Premium Tasting tickets allow for a more intimate atmosphere with early access to exclusive tappings & tastings from noon-2 p.m. Premium Tasting ticket purchases also include an official Isthmus Beer & Cheese Fest t-shirt and a free meal from our Food Cart Food Court.

Tickets are limited and sell out every year, so buy yours soon!

General admission tickets are $50. Premium Tasting tickets are $85. You must be 21 years old to attend.

Click here for ticket information.