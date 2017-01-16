Journalism experts discuss Trump and the media on Capital City Sunday

Henry Vilas Zoo now offers Zoo Sleepovers. Families (ages 5 and up) or groups can reserve a spot to spend a night at the zoo.More >>
Embattled former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez was found hanged in his prison cell early Wednesday, authorities confirm.
Police in Madison are investigating the report of a suspicious person who tried to abduct a child.
Madison police are investigating a reported robbery at a pizza shop on the city's east side.
After hearing President Donald Trump's speech in Kenosha Tuesday, Canada's ambassador to Washington said the president was "wrong" when it comes to Canada's trade practices in the dairy industry.
Thanks to a new report from the American Lung Association, you can breathe a little easier that the air you're inhaling in Wisconsin is of good quality.
The UW is hosting two events to teach people how to talk about important health decisions such as feeding tubes, Power of Attorney, and other health care values and goals.
The Madison Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened Tuesday night.
Deputies say a fire that burned down a hay barn outside of Cambridge started from the burning of construction materials.
Ross Cotter-Brown was sentenced Tuesday after family members of the two victims spoke out
A bridge made famous by the well-known book and movie, 'The Bridges of Madison County' was destroyed over the weekend.
A 17-year-old boy faces charges after authorities say he torched one of the famous Bridges of Madison County in Iowa.
A judge ordered a trial for the Missouri man accused in an attempted homicide in Madison.
It's a deal that will save eight dairy farms in the state, but even the farmers who are spared are still worried about the future and more than 60 other families who still don't have a place to sell their milk.
