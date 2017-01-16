2 vehicles fall through ice in Dodge County Sunday

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says they responded to two separate incidents involving vehicles breaking through the ice of two different lakes on Sunday.

Authorities say just before 5:45 p.m. a car broke through the ice on Lake Sinissippi near Hustisford. A 20-year-old driver and his 18-year-old passenger, both from Washington County, were able to escape and walk to shore where a family allowed them in their home until help arrived. The two people were out driving the car. They were not ice fishing. Neither was transported by EMS.

Later, shortly after 9 p.m., a 55-year0old rural Fox Lake resident driving a pickup truck broke through the ice of Fox Lake after spending the day ice fishing. The man and dog were both able to escape, and neither were transported by EMS.

The man was arrested for OWI 5th offense by a sheriff's deputy and transported to the jail.

Certain traffic laws in Wisconsin, including OWI, apply to operating motor vehicles on the frozen surfaces of lakes.