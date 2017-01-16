UPDATE: Speaker Ryan discusses Obamacare replacement, Putin in interview with 27 News

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI-1) spoke to 27 News Capitol Bureau Chief Greg Neumann about a number of items he hopes to work with President-Elect Donald Trump on once he is sworn into office on Friday. Here is an excerpt of that interview.

Greg Neumann: "Mr. Speaker thanks for joining us."

Paul Ryan: "Yeah, my pleasure."

Greg Neumann: "Donald Trump told the Washington Post over the weekend that everyone is going to have health insurance. Accurate?"

Paul Ryan: "Well, it's everyone who wants to have health insurance. The point of our plan has always been - we want to give people affordable access to coverage. That's not what we have right now. Obamacare's collapsing and people can't afford health insurance anymore. So by having more choice and more competition, not a government mandate, but a marketplace where people have insurers competing against each other for their business, means a system where everyone can have access to affordable coverage and that is clearly our goal - everyone getting access to affordable coverage, even if they have pre-existing conditions."



Greg Neumann: "I was at a forum with a bunch of health insurance experts, a bunch of hospital executives a few days ago. They all agreed Obamacare was flawed for various reasons. But they did note that Wisconsin's uninsured rate went down 38 percent..."

Paul Ryan: "It was already pretty low to begin with..."

Greg Neumann: "It was, but it went down 38 percent. They say that's the goal - is to make sure it stays down or goes down further. Will it? In two years, will it be down that low."

Paul Ryan: "And obviously the goal is to make sure everyone has access to affordable coverage. Everyone's paycheck is getting scooped up into higher premiums and really high deductibles. And so, we don't want to have a system where you have one choice and you've got to pay through the nose for it and you have no money left in your paycheck to do anything for your family. We want to have more choices, more competition."

Greg Neumann: "So you think - yes, it will be that low or lower in two years- that uninsured rate here?"

Paul Ryan: "Oh, the uninsured rate - that's up to a person to whether they want to buy health insurance or not. The government's not gonna force you to buy something you don't want and you can't afford."



Greg Neumann: "Let's talk foreign policy - Mr. Trump told the Times of London in an interview - "we should be ready to trust Putin." Do you agree."

Paul Ryan: "I don't trust Vladimir Putin. I don't trust Vladimir Putin. I guess I come from the Reagan school, which is - I don't even trust but verify, I start off with not trusting Vladimir Putin because I think he has proven to be a global menace."

Greg Neumann: "So does it concern how much the President-Elect seems to him at this point?"

Paul Ryan: "I don't think that's the case, I think he's - I think President-Elect Trump has got more of a long-game strategic vision for how he wants to play this particular national security portfolio. I also take comfort in the fact that the cabinet he's bringing in are people like me who are Russia hawks. I think he's realistic about...."

Greg Neumann: "Is Rex Tillerson a Russia hawk?"

Paul Ryan: "Oh yeah. And I think he's also cognizant of the fact that Russia is a menace, they're up to no good, but I think he's trying to play a bigger strategic role in making sure that at the end of the day America's interests are advanced."

Greg Neumann: "So has he said something in private that would lead you to believe that....."

Paul Ryan: "Well, I'm not going to get into private conversations...."

Greg Neumann: "But, I only ask that because nothing he's said in public that would lead an objective person to say that..."

Paul Ryan: "Yeah, I don't want to get into a private conversation, other than to say I think it's very important that we all recognize the menacing role that Russia has been playing in America, in the world, and the role that they'll probably continue to play. And that means we need to confront this with strength."



Greg Neumann: "Is this country going to more tolerant or less tolerant in four years, do you think?"

Paul Ryan: "I think it's going to be more tolerant, because Americans are becoming more tolerant. Remember, this country isn't just government. This country is the people and I think it's in all of our interests to come together, to understand each other a little bit better. And if we start tackling our big problems in America, before they tackle us, joblessness, poverty, debt, national security, economic opportunity. If we can tackle some of those problems and get them solved, or advanced, then I think it's going to heal a lot of wounds in this country and I think it's going to bring people together. And that's what we're trying to do."

Greg Neumann: "Do you think Mr. Trump should do his part to tone down rhetoric at all. I know he's non-traditional, but...."

Paul Ryan: (laughing) "He's going to be an unconventional President. What matters to me is that we fix problems."