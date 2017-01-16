Dog walker takes gun away from man in road rage incident

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Authorities say a dog walker who became the victim of an unusual, road rage incident was able to disarm another man, and give the hand gun to a passerby.



Middleton Police officials say that passerby called 911, leading to Saturday's arrest of 22-year old Andrew Bilek.



Sergeant Jessica Quamme says the 54-year old man and his small dog were in a cross walk on Donna Street around 6:30 p.m., when a car driven by Bilek's girlfriend nearly hit the dog walker. Quamme says the dog walker threw up his hands in a questioning manner. She says Bilek was following his girlfriend in another car. Quamme says Bilek confronted, then fought with the dog walker, went back to his car, retrieved a hand gun, and pointed it at the man until it was wrestled away.



Three sources tell 27 News Bilek has a state-issued conceal carry permit.



Bilek's mother, Jacqueline Meneses tells 27 News the dog walker was aggressive and "...challenged" Bilek's girlfriend, prompting her son's intervention.

Meneses also says Middleton officers have had previous contacts with her son and "...targeted " him.



"Because we were familiar with him, that doesn't mean it changed the outcome of this incident whatsoever," Quamme tells 27 News.



Bilek was jailed on tentative charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety, reckless use of a weapon while under the influence of an intoxicant, and disorderly conduct while armed. Quamme says Bilek's intoxication level still allowed him to legally drive.



Quamme says Bilek's girlfriend maintained she did not see the dog walker in the cross walk, even though the area has street lights.

