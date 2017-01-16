Police officers from around the country attend meeting in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- House Speaker Paul Ryan spent part of his afternoon meeting with police chiefs around the country to discuss officer-involved shootings in America and how departments are working to reduce the amount of violent encounters with offenders.



Janesville Police officers were among those to attend a conference on rethinking use-of-force tactics hosted by the New Orleans Police Department last month.



"We were able to do a presentation on some deescalation training we're doing within our department to save officer's careers and to build trust within communities," said New Orleans Police Chief Michael Harrison.



Janesville Police Chief David Moore says his officers will continue with that training to implement the techniques learned over the next decade.