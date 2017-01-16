How to Get to Atlanta for the Packers Game

GREEN BAY (WKOW) – With the Packers packing their bags for Atlanta, plenty of fans are inclined to pack up their bags too.

WKOW'S Green Bay affiliate WBAY reports the cheapest tickets to the championship game start at about $300 depending where a person purchases them from. Those prices change often, so resellers suggest buying sooner rather than later.

Fans traveling to Atlanta also need to find a hotel. The closest hotels to the stadium are in the $200-$300 price range. Fans who have access to a car and don’t mind driving can get one for under $100.

If you plan to drive, GasBuddy estimates it will cost about $125 round-trip. A flight out of Green Bay (GRB) will cost more than $800 at time of publication to leave Saturday and return Monday and more than $1,700 for fans who take nonstop flights.

WBAY reports for fans who decide to go to Atlanta for the game, the Packers announced Monday plans for a playoff pep rally the night before. Fans can gather at Park Tavern Restaurant for the 6 p.m. ET event. Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy and former players, including quarterback Don Majkowski, will be in attendance.