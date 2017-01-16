UPDATE: Lowell Elementary School in Madison to reopen Wednesday

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A leak in the Lowell Elementary School caused the flooding in the building on Monday.



The flooding caused a power outage there last night, after the water damaged electrical equipment.



MG&E was able to replace the damaged parts. More work will have to be done in the Spring to repair the leaky part of the building.



*****



MADISON (WKOW) -- Lowell Elementary School in Madison will be closed Tuesday, January 17th, 2017 due to complications associated with flooding throughout the school.

Officials say the school is currently without both power and heat after a winter storm dropped freezing rain and sleet across the area Monday.

It is unknown if the school will be reopened for the remainder of the week.