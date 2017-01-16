MLK event celebrates achievements, racial equality still a challenge

MADISON (WKOW) -- A recent report from UW-Madison's Center on Wisconsin Strategy shows our state is one of the worst in the nation for racial equality.



As people in Madison gathered at the Overture Center Monday night to pay tribute to the civil rights work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., community leaders know there's still a lot of work to be done to overcome these disparities.



The report shows one in three African American families in Wisconsin live in poverty. Black families are 5.7 times more likely than white families to live in poverty with a poverty rate of 35 percent.



"There's still so many people in Madison who do not live the American dream, who will never own a house, who will never obtain the full potential of their life, and I think that is something that we still work on and I think our younger generation is starting to lose hope," says Annie Weatherby-Flowers, with the King Coalition. "How do we move forward and how do we re-grasp or have a renaissance of hope? The economic hope, because I think poverty is one of the biggest issues that we're struggling with."

The King Coalition works every year to bring people together in Dane County to honor Dr. King, whose powerful words continue inspiring them to this day.



King Coalition's Ruth Gundlach has fought for her neighbors of color most her life and has seen the changing racial climate in Madison.



"I think it has come a long way, but there's a long way to go and it's even a different long way, because back then, back in the 60's, people were racist and proud of it and now people don't recognize that they're racist," Gundlach tells 27 News.



She says admitting biases is the first step in overcoming disparities and reaching equality.