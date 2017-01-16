Icy weather makes some shoppers second-guess braving the elements

MADISON (WKOW) -- The ice and rain are just a few weather elements we all encountered Monday. The messy weather and chilly temperatures weren't a factor for some shoppers who continued to travel around, but for one mall in particular, the ice was too much.

"I needed to run a couple errands and bring my sister to the mall," said Alex Bermea who says he's managed to get around safely.

But others haven't been so lucky.

"I've seen a couple cars sliding off the road," Bermea added. "It's pretty bad, pretty slippery out. Especially in the neighborhoods."

He wasn't the only shopper at West Towne Mall. The parking lot still managed to stay full, although some areas were better described as makeshift ice rinks.

"We got here on the bus and as soon as you stepped off, it was likely really, really slippery. I almost fell but my friends, they kind of had my back," said Kinglsey Pissang who was left the mall with her friends.

"We're form Chicago, so we know about this type of weather, we just didn't know it was going to be this early. That it was going happen like this," said Jela Walton, a friend of Pissang.

The sidewalks at Greenway Station in Middleton were just as slick as some of the parking lots. It was just a risk, the management there decided to close several stores nearly 4 hours early at 4:30 p.m. out of an abundance of caution for both employees and customers. It looked more like a ghost town around the outdoor shops with only salt trucks and crewmen left taking care of the pavement.

But at West Towne Mall, shoppers admitted they were out in some bad weather, but they were also making a point to be extra cautious.

"We don't want any accidental slips, so we have to be careful," said Walton.

But others said they were braving the weather once and for all.

"This is definitely my last stop. I'm going back home."