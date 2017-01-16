Wisconsin turnovers prove costly against Penn State in 30-point loss

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. (Per UW Athletics)– The Wisconsin women’s basketball suffered a tough 76-46 loss to Penn State on the road. Despite a hot start from the Badgers, they couldn’t overcome a major deficit that was largely due to a heavy amount of turnovers.

Junior Cayla McMorris was on fire in the first half, accounting for nine points for the Badgers after knocking down 4-of-4 shots from the field, including one shot from beyond the arc. McMorris’ first seven points came within a span of less than three minutes in the first quarter, helping UW to an 11-6 lead at the 5:52 mark.

Wisconsin kept its five-point lead (13-8) with a layup from Malayna Johnson at 4:57 before Penn State made a late run. A 3-pointer from Spann cut the Penn State deficit down to two (13-11) until freshman Abby Laszewski sunk a jumper from the paint with 2:56 left in the first.

However, PSU used a 4-0 run to tie it up at 15-15. The Badgers took the lead for the final time when freshman Suzanne Gilreath banked a trey but the Nittany Lions tied it up (18-18) once again in the last minute with a triple of their own.

The Badgers kept the score knotted two more times in the first three minutes of the second quarter but the Nittany Lions took control of the lead with a 6-0 run that wasn’t cut off until McMorris hit her final layup of the half to make it 28-24 in PSU’s favor.

Wisconsin scored only once more in the half via a layin from Roichelle Marble, while Penn State notched an additional eight points to give the Nittany Lions a 10-point edge (36-26) at the half.

The Badgers struggled to get on the board in the third quarter, only tallying one point for the first six and a half minutes of the period as PSU put up 12 points in that same amount of time. UW only recorded two more field goals in the quarter and was outscored 22-8 in the third period.

Wisconsin made some strong runs in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit. The Badgers capitalized on a late 6-0 run that included back-to-back old fashioned 3-point plays from freshman Courtney Fredrickson and senior Avyanna Young.

Walk-on Lexy Richardson drained the final three points for the Badgers, who fell to the Nittany Lions with a final 30-point shortfall.

McMorris led the team with 13 points, while Young led the squad with seven rebounds and freshman Kendra Van Leeuwen dished out a game-high five assists.

“I thought she (McMorris) did a good job in the second half with the touches that she got, continuing to attack,” head coach Jonathan Tsipis added. “She got around the rim and got in the pull-up. I’d love to stretch that out.”

The Badgers turned the ball over 23 times, which led to 25 points from the Nittany Lions, who had the lowest amount of turnovers (6) of any team that the Badgers have faced this season.

“As the game becomes more physical, we still have to run through the action,” Tsipis said. “I felt like in the first half some of the turnovers, we were in positions where we needed to keep attacking.”

UW finished shooting 31 percent (19-61) from the field but PSU shot 41 percent (28-69). Wisconsin also struggled from the 3-point line, only making three of 19 attempts (16 percent) to Penn State’s 29 percent (7-24).

“In no game should we shoot 3-for-19, we shouldn’t shoot that many threes if they’re not going in.”

UW continues its conference road stint at Ohio State on Thursday night at 6 p.m.

“I’m trying to figure out how we can be better,” Tsipis said. “I think that’s the challenge in the Big Ten is that every night you’re going to get somebody who is a really good player, if not two, three, four or five. We have to get our team to understand that and get recollected, classes start back tomorrow and we get back in that routine.”