Wisconsin turnovers prove costly against Penn State in 30-point loss

The Wisconsin softball team had a hard time finding some offense as the Badgers dropped both games of a doubleheader to No. 5 Minnesota. The Gophers took the first game 6-0 in 12 innings before prevailing 12-1 in game two.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team had a hard time finding some offense as the Badgers dropped both games of a doubleheader to No. 5 Minnesota. The Gophers took the first game 6-0 in 12 innings before prevailing 12-1 in game two.More >>
The Badgers will be hosting the 2018 NCAA Cross Country Championship at Thomas Zimmer Championship Course. UW Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Mick Byrne announced the successful bid on Tuesday.More >>
The Badgers will be hosting the 2018 NCAA Cross Country Championship at Thomas Zimmer Championship Course. UW Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Mick Byrne announced the successful bid on Tuesday.More >>
Former linebacker A.J. Hawk, who played nine seasons (2006-14) in Green Bay, has informed the club of his decision to retire with the Packers.More >>
Former linebacker A.J. Hawk, who played nine seasons (2006-14) in Green Bay, has informed the club of his decision to retire with the Packers.More >>
Eric Thames homered in his club record-tying fifth straight game and the streaking Milwaukee Brewers turned back the Chicago Cubs 6-3 on Monday night.More >>
Eric Thames homered in his club record-tying fifth straight game and the streaking Milwaukee Brewers turned back the Chicago Cubs 6-3 on Monday night.More >>
The Wisconsin Athletic Department showcased its student-athletes at the 2017 Buckinghams held at the Overture Center for the Arts in downtown Madison on Monday night.More >>
The Wisconsin Athletic Department showcased its student-athletes at the 2017 Buckinghams held at the Overture Center for the Arts in downtown Madison on Monday night.More >>
The hosts came up just short in the Edgewood Invitational boys golf tournament at Blackhawk Country Club. Eau Claire Memorial edged Edgewood by three strokes to take the team title. Eau Claire Memorial's Trevor Hudecek also took home individual medalist honors by shooting a 75 (+3). Middleton's Colin Butler shot a 76.More >>
The hosts came up just short in the Edgewood Invitational boys golf tournament at Blackhawk Country Club. Eau Claire Memorial edged Edgewood by three strokes to take the team title. Eau Claire Memorial's Trevor Hudecek also took home individual medalist honors by shooting a 75 (+3). Middleton's Colin Butler shot a 76.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team had a hard time finding some offense as the Badgers dropped both games of a doubleheader to No. 5 Minnesota. The Gophers took the first game 6-0 in 12 innings before prevailing 12-1 in game two.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team had a hard time finding some offense as the Badgers dropped both games of a doubleheader to No. 5 Minnesota. The Gophers took the first game 6-0 in 12 innings before prevailing 12-1 in game two.More >>
The Badgers will be hosting the 2018 NCAA Cross Country Championship at Thomas Zimmer Championship Course. UW Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Mick Byrne announced the successful bid on Tuesday.More >>
The Badgers will be hosting the 2018 NCAA Cross Country Championship at Thomas Zimmer Championship Course. UW Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Mick Byrne announced the successful bid on Tuesday.More >>
The Wisconsin Athletic Department showcased its student-athletes at the 2017 Buckinghams held at the Overture Center for the Arts in downtown Madison on Monday night.More >>
The Wisconsin Athletic Department showcased its student-athletes at the 2017 Buckinghams held at the Overture Center for the Arts in downtown Madison on Monday night.More >>
Freshman Kaitlyn Menz threw a complete game and picked up her 18th win of the season. She dealt out two strikeouts but only allowed six hits and one run.More >>
Freshman Kaitlyn Menz threw a complete game and picked up her 18th win of the season. She dealt out two strikeouts but only allowed six hits and one run.More >>
Despite resuming game one nearly 19 hours after it began, the Wisconsin softball team picked up a 5-2 win over Purdue in the first game of the series before falling, 5-4, to the Boilermakers in the second matchup of the day.More >>
Despite resuming game one nearly 19 hours after it began, the Wisconsin softball team picked up a 5-2 win over Purdue in the first game of the series before falling, 5-4, to the Boilermakers in the second matchup of the day.More >>
The pilot involves women's bathrooms in Helen C. White, Sterling Hall and men's and gender-neutral bathrooms in the Red GymMore >>
The pilot involves women's bathrooms in Helen C. White, Sterling Hall and men's and gender-neutral bathrooms in the Red GymMore >>
Some Republican lawmakers want to curb health insurance coverage of abortions for Wisconsin's state employees.More >>
Some Republican lawmakers want to curb health insurance coverage of abortions for Wisconsin's state employees.More >>
35-pound robots with six wheels that specialize in carrying small items for short deliveries could soon by rolling down a sidewalk near you.More >>
35-pound robots with six wheels that specialize in carrying small items for short deliveries could soon by rolling down a sidewalk near you.More >>
A Crandon woman, who had nearly 40 wolf dogs and some sickly horses removed from her home, now faces 156 charges of animal abuse, according to online Forest County court documents.More >>
A Crandon woman, who had nearly 40 wolf dogs and some sickly horses removed from her home, now faces 156 charges of animal abuse, according to online Forest County court documents.More >>
Survivors and family members of those killed in the Oklahoma City bombing will gather for a remembrance service Wednesday, the 22nd anniversary of the attack.More >>
Survivors and family members of those killed in the Oklahoma City bombing will gather for a remembrance service Wednesday, the 22nd anniversary of the attack.More >>
Embattled former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez was found hanged in his prison cell early Wednesday, authorities confirm.More >>
Embattled former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez was found hanged in his prison cell early Wednesday, authorities confirm.More >>
Mullins Cheese is stepping up, as dozens of dairy farmers across the state fear for the future of their business.More >>
Mullins Cheese is stepping up, as dozens of dairy farmers across the state fear for the future of their business.More >>
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi confirmed to 27 News he is not planning to run for governor in 2018, adding in a Tuesday interview he thinks he can have more of an impact continuing serving as Dane County's executive rather than working with what he called an "extremely dysfunctional" state government.More >>
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi confirmed to 27 News he is not planning to run for governor in 2018, adding in a Tuesday interview he thinks he can have more of an impact continuing serving as Dane County's executive rather than working with what he called an "extremely dysfunctional" state government.More >>
Good thing cattle weren't near an accident Tuesday morning in Shelby, North Carolina or they may have broke through a fence.More >>
Good thing cattle weren't near an accident Tuesday morning in Shelby, North Carolina or they may have broke through a fence.More >>
A maintenance worker at the U.S. Capitol has died after a large tree branch fell on top of him.More >>
A maintenance worker at the U.S. Capitol has died after a large tree branch fell on top of him.More >>