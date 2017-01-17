A new trend in shoplifting; adults having children do the dirty work

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Police in Green Bay are cracking down on a growing trend in shoplifting where adults use kids to steal on their behalf.

The problem is becoming so bad police have been forced to published a special section on their Facebook page.

The special section has ways retailers and the public can identify instances where kids are stealing from a store, and identifying people with four or more offenses.

Green Bay Police Captain Keith Knoebel says the hope is this program will help deter potential shoplifters from from being tempted, and educate kids who could be wrangled into doing something against their better judgment.

"Not only do they watch TV, but they're constantly on their phones. So any way we can reach the public, that's what we want to do." he says.

Knoebel also admits their biggest concern are kids being taught criminal behavior from a young age, "They're teaching them exactly what to do. I mean, it's learned behavior, so that's not good."

Such learned behaviors are hard to unlearn, often paving the way for future problems.