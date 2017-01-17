Other Tuesday closings/cancellations due to weather

MADISON (WKOW) -- There are some closures Tuesday due to weather concerns.

-Adams County offices, except for Highway and Solid Waste, will be closed until 10 a.m. Tuesday due to the weather.

-The Marquette County Nutrition Program will be closed. No home delivered or dining site meals.

-St. Mary's Adult Day Health Center - Madison. Closed.

-Town of Westport offices closed due to the weather.

-Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals - Madison. Delayed until noon.

-Catalent Pharma Solutions - Madison. Delayed until 10 a.m.

-Journey Above Childcare Center - Oregon. Closed.

-Iowa County Courthouse and Health & Human Services building closed until noon

- Iowa County Land Conservation Office will also have a delayed opening today opening at noon

- Columbus Area Senior Center will be closed today, January 17, 2017 including Meal Site congregate and delivered meals.

- Verona Senior Center closed Tuesday

- Family Health LaClinica - 3 locations closed - Beaver Dam, Mauston and Wautoma

- Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin is cancelling its Mobile Pantries in Boscobel (11:30 am, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church) and Reedsburg (4:30 pm, VFW) for today due to road conditions.

- Poynette Food Pantry closed Tuesday