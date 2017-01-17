SUV crashes into popular neighborhood bowling alley

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- An accused drunk driver crashed into a popular Milwaukee neighborhood bowling alley Sunday night, forcing an evacuation.

Bay View Bowl bustling with people, when the driver of an SUV slammed into the building, and drove off.

Michael Kosinski was working that night, "The whole room was covered in dust. You know, there was just like a cloud of dust in here. So they feared for their lives actually."

Police say they were able to catch the 33-year-old driver, arresting him for operating while intoxicated, but damage to the building is extensive with thousands of dollars in repairs estimated, going all the way up to the second floor.

Kosinski says he may have to cancel some special events while repairs are made, but luckily he has insurance to cover the damage.

Most importantly though, no one was hurt.