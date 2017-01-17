UPDATE: Expect to see slippery spots during Wednesday's drive to work

UPDATE (WKOW) -- You should still expect to see some slippery stretches on the roads as you drive to work Wednesday morning.

27 Storm Track Meteorologist Brian Olson says the temperature will drop below freezing overnight, which will lead to some icing over of wet roadways. But Olson says Wednesday's drive to work should not be as bad as the commute on Tuesday morning.

He says you should still give yourself extra time to get where you are going.

You can check on the current conditions of major highways by CLICKING HERE.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Some roads remain slippery Tuesday evening after a messy morning commute.

According to the state Department of Transportation (WisDOT), there are slippery stretches on the Beltline in Madison. There are also slippery stretches on several highways going west out of the Madison area -- Highways 12, 14 and 18 -- and Highway 151 from Madison to Waupun.

WisDOT reports good winter driving on I-39/90/94.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Icy conditions Tuesday morning are making the morning commute treacherous already.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Streets Division says streets, sidewalks and paths are all slippery. Hills, curves and intersections will also be slick. If you need to be on the roads this morning, the City of Madison says give yourself plenty of time to get where you're going. Stay alert and slow, and maintain extra stopping distance.

The Streets Division had crews working throughout the night applying sand to residential areas. When roads started to freeze again overnight, more crews were called in to treat all of the salt routes plus some additional operators were brought in to help continue the sanding efforts in residential areas. As a reminder, salt routes are the only streets in Madison that are treated with salt. These are the major thoroughfares, Madison Metro bus routes, and roads around schools and hospitals.



Even with the crews working throughout the night, slick conditions remain in many areas so everyone traveling in the city should be cautious on the roads.

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking everyone to refrain from travel unless it's absolutely necessary.

The sheriff's office says roads in Columbia County are ice covered and coated with rain which is causing extremely hazardous winter driving conditions.

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister warns of ice glazed roads. He says travel in the county is difficult at this time.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says travel is not advised for some areas of southern Wisconsin.

That includes the Beltline in Madison, US 151 out of Madison to Dodgeville, US 14 between Madison and Lone Rock, US 12 between Middleton and Wisconsin Dells and US 151 (going northeast) between Madison and Waupun.

Other areas are ice-covered. Click here for updates from the DOT travel site.

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- All lanes are blocked in both directions on WIS 26 at County I near Waupun in Dodge County.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office reports the area is closed because of multiple jackknifed semis and slippery conditions.

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- All lanes of WIS 73 at Sherman Dr. near Marshall are closed due to a crash.

The crash happened around 4:43 a.m. Tuesday. All lanes going north and south are blocked.

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Department of Transportation says most roads in Iowa County are extremely icy and hazardous.

There were multiple crashes reported overnight. Both directions of WIS 39 were shut down from the town of Hollandale to WIS 78 due to a crash around 12:40 a.m. and extremely icy conditions. The road opened about two hours later.

WIS 23 is still closed in both directions between US 14 and US 18 due to multiple crashes, according to the DOT. The agency says road conditions are "very hazardous" throughout Iowa County. The DOT is asking motorists to reduce their speed.

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A jackknifed semi shut down WIS 49 in both directions at County Z near Brownsville for several hours.

The crash in Dodge County happened around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday. All lanes reopened just after 4:00 a.m.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Streets Division has crews treating salt routes and spreading sand in residential areas. They hope to have the main roads ready for Tuesday's commute.

Streets Division staff have been monitoring the situation throughout the night. Temperatures are expected to go up, which could help melt some of the ice, but there is a lot of moisture on the ground. Road temperatures will be close to freezing, so ice could reform after melting and create slippery conditions.

The City of Madison says commuters should plan for a long, slippery Tuesday morning commute, especially on residential streets, sidewalks and shared-use paths.