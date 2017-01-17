UPDATE: Expect to see slippery spots during Wednesday's drive to work

Henry Vilas Zoo now offers Zoo Sleepovers. Families (ages 5 and up) or groups can reserve a spot to spend a night at the zoo.More >>
JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Officials say, Joseph Jakubowski the suspect accused of stealing numerous firearms, and sending a threatening 161-page manifesto to President Trump, faces more charges after Federal prosecutors filed additional weapons charges.More >>
A 19-year-old man was convicted in a shooting in Beaver Dam.More >>
Authorities say a second teenager has been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed an iconic covered bridge featured in the best-selling novel "The Bridges of Madison County."More >>
Madison Police say they followed up on the suspicious person report from Tuesday night and have learned that the child in question was entangled in some landscape materials which made the child upset.More >>
35-pound robots with six wheels that specialize in carrying small items for short deliveries could soon by rolling down a sidewalk near you.More >>
Ross Cotter-Brown was sentenced Tuesday after family members of the two victims spoke outMore >>
Verona School officials say they evacuated staff and students at the high school following a suspicious odor Wednesday morning.More >>
Plans include updated entryways, flooring, and common area amenities.More >>
Madison Police say they followed up on the suspicious person report from Tuesday night and have learned that the child in question was entangled in some landscape materials which made the child upset.More >>
The pilot involves women's bathrooms in Helen C. White, Sterling Hall and men's and gender-neutral bathrooms in the Red GymMore >>
Madison police are investigating a reported robbery at a pizza shop on the city's east side.More >>
Prosecutors highlight the rules violations of sex offender Dennis Hassel, as they try to convince jurors Hassel killed a retired a state worker in 2015. .More >>
Some Republican lawmakers want to curb health insurance coverage of abortions for Wisconsin's state employees.More >>
