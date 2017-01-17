Madison Police: pair of teens threatened with gun - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- A pair of young teenagers were threatened over the weekend by a pair of older teens, according to Madison Police.

The two victims told police that the two older teens tried to get them into a car Saturday night. One of them was armed with a gun.

The victims ran to a family member's garage and called police. 
 

