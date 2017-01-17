MPD: Oregon man arrested for 5th OWI - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MPD: Oregon man arrested for 5th OWI

OREGON (WKOW) -- Madison police say an Oregon man was arrested for his 5th offense OWI on Sunday.

They say 51-year-old Jon Lund drove his van into an oncoming lane of traffic, striking a car on W. Washington Avenue. The driver in the car that was struck was not seriously injured.

The crash happened when Lund tried to maneuver from N. Bassett Street onto W. Washington Avenue.

Police say Lund had a difficult time staying awake as an officer questioned him, and he handed his cell phone to the officer when asked for his driver's license.

