25 people evacuated from building for carbon monoxide leak

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison Fire Department says around 25 people and their pets were evacuated from their apartments at 427 W. Main Street due to a carbon monoxide leak.

Crews were sent to the three-story building after carbon monoxide alarms were activated. When they arrived, they found levels around 40 parts per million. Those levels were constant from the ground level to the third floor.

Firefighters asked MGE to join them at the scene.

Firefighters went to the basement laundry room, where they found another door they forced open. As soon as they opened the door, air monitors detected levels at about 700 parts per million. Crews immediately went door-to-door in the building asking residents to evacuate. They also began to ventilate the building.

Upon their arrival, MGE turned off the water heaters inside the room, which appeared to be at the center of the leak.

A Madison Metro bus was called in to provide shelter from the freezing rain for the temporarily-displaced residents and their pets.

After the building was thoroughly ventilated and levels were back to zero, residents were allowed back in.