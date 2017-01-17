Wisconsin Democrats propose legalizing medical marijuana

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Democrats in the Wisconsin Legislature are circulating a bill to legalize medical marijuana.

The proposal by state Sen. Jon Erpenbach and Rep. Chris Taylor comes after Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he would be open to the idea. Republicans have typically been against any attempts to legalize marijuana.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he is against medical marijuana. And Gov. Scott Walker also says he opposes it.

But Erpenbach and Taylor are looking for co-sponsors with a deadline of Jan. 26. They say in their letter seeking supporters that the public supports such a move to help those who are suffering with debilitating illness.

"We're at a point now where I think most of us know a family member or a good friend who had to deal with cancer, whose only relief to deal with nausea after chemotherapy treatment was the use of marijuana whether its through smoke, ingested, cooked or whatever. It's something that shouldn't be illegal," said Erpenbach.

It would be up to Republicans who control both the Senate and Assembly on whether to hold a hearing on the measure.