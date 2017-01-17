UPDATE: Search suspended for missing plane carrying UW-Madison student

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The search has been suspended for a missing plane that crashed into Lake Erie.

The City of Cleveland's unified command determined that due to conditions in the lake, it is not likely that dive teams would be able to recover additional human remains.

“This was a very difficult decision to make and not one that was taken lightly. We have shared this information with the families and as you can understand they are heartbroken,” said Khalid Bahhur, Commissioner of Burke Lakefront Airport.

Six people were on board the plane, including UW-Madison student Megan Casey.

Human remains were found during earlier dives.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, it has "collected and analyzed human remains throughout this investigation. The DNA Unit worked over the holiday weekend and has determined three of the six profiles through DNA testing. Ongoing comparison testing is underway to confirm that these profiles match specific individual profiles that were provided by relatives of the passengers."

The Cleveland Division of Police will provide its completed accident report to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The FAA and NTSB will move forward with their investigation into the cause of the crash.

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Divers are using information from weekend sonar scans to target their Lake Erie search for remaining debris from a corporate jet that crashed last month in Ohio with six people on board.

Officials in Cleveland said the search in the water was resuming Tuesday. The search has turned up about 270 pieces of debris so far, including parts of the fuselage and the wings, along with some human remains. Identities of those remains haven't been confirmed.

Searchers also found the cockpit voice recorder and a box that records mechanical information but isn't crash-proof. Investigators are reviewing those for clues about what happened.

A Columbus businessman, his wife, their two sons, their neighbor and their neighbor's daughter were aboard the plane. The neighbor's daughter was a University of Wisconsin-Madison student.