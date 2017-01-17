Aaron Rodgers on Sports Illustrated cover

GREEN BAY (WKOW) --- The Sports Illustrated coming out January 19 will have Aaron Rodgers on the regional cover.

The issue will talk about Rodgers and discuss why he may be "The Greatest of All Time."

SI senior writer Greg Bishop breaks down the Packers’ improbable eight game winning streak heading into the NFC championships and analyzes Aaron Rodgers’ status as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. Bishop’s in-depth feature will run on SI.com later this week.

The national cover will be Tom Brady.