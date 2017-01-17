Icy conditions cause pile-up in Dane County - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Icy conditions cause pile-up in Dane County

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's office started receiving 911 calls around 4:30 Tuesday morning when drivers were involved in a 30-40 vehicle pile-up on County Highway G in the town of Primrose.

Drivers weren't able to navigate the icy hill and curve on G near Colby Road.  Vehicles were hitting the guard rail and many landed in a cornfield.  With the volume of traffic increasing during the morning commute, more and more vehicles were becoming stuck on the hill of "glare ice".  

Deputies called for salt trucks and tow trucks to assist with clearing the road.  

One female driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies responded to more than 70 calls related to the icy conditions Tuesday morning.

