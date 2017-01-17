UW student Cook asks that stalking, other charges be dropped

MADISON (WKOW) -- Suspended UW-Madison student Alec Cook asks a judge to dismiss several criminal charges against him, including stalking and a sexual assault count.

The 20-year old Cook faces twenty-one criminal charges for what authorities say was sexual assault and other crimes against more than a dozen campus women.



A court motion Tuesday asks that two stalking charges, a misdemeanor sexual assault charge, and a disorderly conduct charge against Cook be dismissed. The motion says Cook's frequent contacts with a former classmate, and frequent staring at a student in a campus library, do not constitute stalking. The motion also says Cook's alleged touching of a student on a crowded, campus street involved conflicting information.

A judge Friday will decide on the proposed dismissal of the charges, and whether Cook will face trial on any of the charges he faces.



Cook is free on $100,000 bail and living with his family in Minnesota.



