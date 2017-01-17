Former Sheriff's deputy convicted of felony crimes

MADISON (WKOW) -- A former Dane County Sheriff's deputy was convicted Tuesday of felony delivering illegal articles to an inmate, as part of a plea agreement.

As part of the agreement, three other felony charges against 37-year old Victoria Long of Portage were dismissed.



Authorities say Long brought a radio, batteries, face wash and other items to one inmate, and chewing tobacco to another.



Long was fired after less than a year on the job after investigators discovered her interactions with the inmates.

She will be sentenced at a later date.



