Former Sheriff's deputy convicted of felony crimes

MADISON (WKOW) -- A former Dane County Sheriff's deputy was convicted Tuesday of felony delivering illegal articles to an inmate, as part of a plea agreement.

As part of the agreement, three other felony charges against 37-year old Victoria Long of Portage were dismissed.

Authorities say Long brought a radio, batteries, face wash and other items to one inmate, and chewing tobacco to another. 

Long was fired after less than a year on the job after investigators discovered her interactions with the inmates.

She will be sentenced at a later date.

 

