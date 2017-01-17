Man tries to scam Madison woman by pretending to be Police Chief Koval

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police believe a scam artist targeting an older Madison resident tried to pass himself off as Madison Police Chief Mike Koval.

The 81-year-old intended victim, a west Madison woman, tells police she got a call last Tuesday from "Detective Russell Green" of the New York Police Department, who told her he was investigating a Publishers Clearing House employee. He claimed she had actually won a cash prize, but this no-good employee was now trying to fraudulently collect the winnings.

The woman was skeptical and "Det. Green" told her he could have the local police chief call to verify the story. That led to a call from someone claiming to be Chief Koval, telling the woman she would need to wire $600 to New York in order to collect her prize money.

The woman called her son-in-law, an attorney, who then contacted Madison police and confirmed it was a scam.

When the suspect called back, the 81-year-old told him to contact her lawyer.