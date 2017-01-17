Car flipped in crash during downtown Milwaukee power outage

Retired psychologist Jeff Gorn called police after a conversation with a man on his property. He had no idea that man was wanted in a nationwide manhunt.More >>
Plans include updated entryways, flooring, and common area amenities.More >>
Middleton police confirms the body washed up on shore of Lake Mendota is Middleton missing man, Mark Hoover.More >>
In a tweet on Thursday morning, the police department joked that they have set up traps throughout the city in order to catch those who use the drug.More >>
Henry Vilas Zoo now offers Zoo Sleepovers. Families (ages 5 and up) or groups can reserve a spot to spend a night at the zoo.More >>
Middleton police confirms the body washed up on shore of Lake Mendota is Middleton missing man, Mark Hoover.More >>
Stomach problems continue to be an issue in southern Wisconsin, but a Madison doctor is seeing more head lice lately.More >>
Governor Scott Walker says he is still against raising the state's gas tax to pay for road improvements, but did not rule out raising fees to cut into Wisconsin's nearly $1 billion transportation deficit in an interview about the state budget Thursday afternoon.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker told 27 News Thursday he does not want to penalize school districts that increase operating revenues through referendum votes, putting him at odds with some Republican lawmakers who put forth that proposal last month.More >>
Multiple mailboxes damaged Wednesday night in Columbia County.More >>
35-pound robots with six wheels that specialize in carrying small items for short deliveries could soon by rolling down a sidewalk near you.More >>
More than 130 tornado warning sirens will ring off twice throughout Dane County Thursday. It's all in an effort to make sure you know what to do when it's not a drill.More >>
Authorities say a second teenager has been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed an iconic covered bridge featured in the best-selling novel "The Bridges of Madison County."More >>
A 19-year-old man was convicted in a shooting in Beaver Dam.More >>
It's a difficult time for many Central Wisconsin dairy farmers as overproduction grows and prices decline.More >>
