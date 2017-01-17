Car flipped in crash during downtown Milwaukee power outage - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Car flipped in crash during downtown Milwaukee power outage

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A mother and her two teenage sons were taken to a hospital on Tuesday morning after a rollover crash in downtown Milwaukee during a power outage that affected thousands.

WBAY'S Milwaukee affiliate WISN reported the outage, which mostly affected the city's downtown and Riverwest neighborhoods, lasted nearly three hours but was corrected by about 10:15 a.m.. A little more than 5,000 customers were affected.

The crash involving the family was at North Old World Third and West State Street, one of several intersections where traffic signals were darkened. A friend of the family said the injuries were not believed to be serious.

No information about the other driver was immediately available.

Kathy Schulze, a We Energies spokesperson, blamed the outage on a failed piece of equipment.

