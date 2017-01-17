Towing crews busy during icy weather

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Icy weather has kept recovery crews working around the clock the past two days.



27 News caught up with Blystone's Towing & Recovery Tuesday night. The company's 14 workers had been out since the ice started Monday.



Owner Jerry Blystone says he's been too busy to count all the calls for help, but it's likely nearing 100. Each call takes time.

"You just never know, a couple hours to 10 hours," Blystone tells 27 News. "This [call] had an offload and that always takes more time. All the guys did the offloading and took care of that while we went on the calls."



Blystone and his crew responded after a truck hauling ground soybeans tipped over on Highway K in Arlington around 8 a.m. Before they could stand the truck up again and tow it, they had to empty the truck, which took several hours.



Dave Bebow was hauling the load from Mankato, Minnesota. He said roads weren't too bad, until he was just two miles from his destination, the UW Ag Research Station in Arlington.

"I was coming up a little bit of the incline right here, the truck started to spin, slide towards the ditch, so I stopped it, got it to rest, pulled the parking brake," Bebow tells 27 News. "I went to call 911. When I hit dial, the truck started to slide, so I threw my phone and hung on to the door."



Many of the calls for help were from bigger vehicles, because there weren't a lot of cars on the roads Tuesday, but also because tractors and trailers have a tougher time getting traction on icy roads, according to Blystone.