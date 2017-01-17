Koenig leads No. 17 Wisconsin past Michigan, 68-64

Khris Middleton scored 20 points and the Milwaukee Bucks overwhelmed the cold-shooting Toronto Raptors for a 104-77 win on Thursday night to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.More >>
The Packers have unveiled their complete schedule for the 2017 season. Green Bay has five games scheduled in prime time. The season will open at home against Seattle.More >>
The Badgers have filled the vacancy in the men's basketball coaching staff. Head coach Greg Gard announced the hiring of Dean Oliver in a press release.More >>
The Badgers men's hockey team has added three more recruits to the incoming class. Head coach Tony Granato announcing the signings of defensemen Joshua Ess and Wyatt Kalynuk, in addition to forward Linus Weissbach.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team had a hard time finding some offense as the Badgers dropped both games of a doubleheader to No. 5 Minnesota. The Gophers took the first game 6-0 in 12 innings before prevailing 12-1 in game two.More >>
The Badgers will be hosting the 2018 NCAA Cross Country Championship at Thomas Zimmer Championship Course. UW Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Mick Byrne announced the successful bid on Tuesday.More >>
The Wisconsin Athletic Department showcased its student-athletes at the 2017 Buckinghams held at the Overture Center for the Arts in downtown Madison on Monday night.More >>
Police have searched a home in a suburb east of Paris believed linked to the attack on police on the Champs-Elysees.More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Services is alerting consumers that "BANQUET Chicken Nuggets with Mac & Cheese" may have been contaminated with salmonella.More >>
Republican lawmakers are bringing back a bill that would establish a Wisconsin woodchuck hunting season.More >>
Stomach problems continue to be an issue in southern Wisconsin, but a Madison doctor is seeing more head lice lately.More >>
Platteville Police Department is looking to identify victims who may have been scammed out of money during an alleged incident involving a former Walmart employee.More >>
Governor Scott Walker says he is still against raising the state's gas tax to pay for road improvements, but did not rule out raising fees to cut into Wisconsin's nearly $1 billion transportation deficit in an interview about the state budget Thursday afternoon.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker told 27 News Thursday he does not want to penalize school districts that increase operating revenues through referendum votes, putting him at odds with some Republican lawmakers who put forth that proposal last month.More >>
CRANDON (WAOW) - A 52-year-old Crandon woman accused of 156 counts of animal abuse allowed puppies to be eaten by dogs that also ate a horse carcass and she lived in a home with up to 2 feet of dog feces on the floor, according to a criminal complaint.More >>
35-pound robots with six wheels that specialize in carrying small items for short deliveries could soon by rolling down a sidewalk near you.More >>
The pilot involves women's bathrooms in Helen C. White, Sterling Hall and men's and gender-neutral bathrooms in the Red GymMore >>
